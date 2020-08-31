Sentinel police log for Aug. 31

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Matthew Yost, 31, of Wilkes Barre, was charged with resisting arrest, trespassing and loitering and prowling at night and defiant trespass after an Aug. 29 incident. Police said they responded to the report of trespassing in the 500 block of South Hanover Street and found Yost on the porch of a home. He had also been found at the home earlier in the day. Yost attempted to run and struggled with police during the arrest.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A child's bicycle was reported stolen from a home in the 800 block of Old Silver Spring Road at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 30. The bicycle was last seen on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened at 10:28 p.m. on Aug. 30. Witnesses said a car was being driven west in the 400 block of West Simpson Street when it hit multiple parked vehicles and kept going. The driver turned south onto South Broad Street. Debris from the scene determined the car is a black Ford Fusion, believed to be in between the model years of 2013 and 2020. One of the vehicles that was hit had to be towed due to damage. Police seek information.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries after a crash at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 30. Richard J. Fachet, 49, of Thorndale, was injured when a tire blew out on the 2011 Ford Econoline 100 that he was driving southbound on Interstate 81 at mile marker 54.4 in Silver Spring Township. The vehicle swerved between lanes and rolled down an embankment off the right shoulder. Michael T. March, 49, of Downingtown, was not injured.
- William T. Hensley, 25, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on Cleversburg Road in Southampton Township at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 27 when police said he failed to stay in his lane while going around a right curve. He went off the right side of the road and hit a metal post at the entrance to a driveway, proceeded through the front yard and hit multiple concrete paver stones surrounding a flower bed. He then continued through the yard, hitting a bush before crossing a diversion ditch. He stopped momentarily, but fled the scene without contacting police or the property owner who was on the front porch at the time of the crash.
