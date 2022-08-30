 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A Newville woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Church Road in Penn Township at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 27. Police said Mason Thrush, 22, of Carlisle, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape north on Church Road and stopped at the stop sign but proceeded into the intersection without clearance, striking a 2002 Toyota Rav4 driven by Susa Wacker, 74, of Newville. Thrush's vehicle struck a utility pole and street sign after the collision. Thrush was not injured, but Wacker suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Chambersburg Hospital.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • Police are investigating a report of a motorcyclist throwing an object intentionally at a Honda Pilot's windshield while in the area of Interstate 83 south mile marker 42 in Lemoyne at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 24. Police said the motorcyclist was a white man operating a Honda motorcycle, and the incident forced the victims to replace the windshield. The investigation is ongoing.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

