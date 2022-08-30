Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Newville woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Church Road in Penn Township at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 27. Police said Mason Thrush, 22, of Carlisle, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape north on Church Road and stopped at the stop sign but proceeded into the intersection without clearance, striking a 2002 Toyota Rav4 driven by Susa Wacker, 74, of Newville. Thrush's vehicle struck a utility pole and street sign after the collision. Thrush was not injured, but Wacker suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Chambersburg Hospital.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a report of a motorcyclist throwing an object intentionally at a Honda Pilot's windshield while in the area of Interstate 83 south mile marker 42 in Lemoyne at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 24. Police said the motorcyclist was a white man operating a Honda motorcycle, and the incident forced the victims to replace the windshield. The investigation is ongoing.