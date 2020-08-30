 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • A vehicle was keyed while it was parked at a residence in the 100 block of West Main Street sometime between midday on Aug. 19 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Police seek information.
  • A Mercury-brand 7.5-horsepower single prop boat engine that is black with a blue stripe on it was taken off a property in the 100 block of East Factory Street sometime overnight between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes a firearms arrest in South Middleton and an arrest over 80 pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News