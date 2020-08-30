Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A vehicle was keyed while it was parked at a residence in the 100 block of West Main Street sometime between midday on Aug. 19 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Police seek information.
- A Mercury-brand 7.5-horsepower single prop boat engine that is black with a blue stripe on it was taken off a property in the 100 block of East Factory Street sometime overnight between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
