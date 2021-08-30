Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Tammy Nichols, 50, of no fixed address, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with stalking, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass after police said she began to follow a victim. Police said Nichols caused a disturbance at Applebee's on Aug. 20 but was told to leave and not have contact with the victim. On Aug. 22, the victim called 911 when Nichols came to their home. On Aug. 24, police found Nichols living in a tent in a field near Applebee's. She was told to move off the property and she packed up her tent and stood in the Applebee's parking lot. Later that evening, the manager and the victim reported that Nichols was yelling at employees and walking toward them as they went to their vehicles.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jacob Greish, 21, of Lemoyne, waived charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, flight to avoid apprehension and false identification to a law enforcement officer to county court July 26, police reported this week. Police said that at 9:02 a.m. July 7, they were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of North Enola Road for a possible driving under the influence case. When they contacted Greish, he gave a false name. As officers tried to arrest him, he got into a car and drove off. Officers pursued him on College Hill Road until he reached speeds of 78 in a 35 mph zone. Police said Greish hit another car before officers called off the chase for safety reasons. Greish was located later and arrested without incident.
- Brody Wilt, 27, of Lemoyne, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 4:15 a.m. Aug. 26 in which police said he injured someone during an assault in the 100 block of Herman Avenue.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
- Thomas Brennan, 47, Harrisburg, waived charges of possession with intent to deliver, distributing a small amount of marijuana, delivering drug paraphernalia and diversion of medical marijuana to county court at a preliminary hearing June 7, police reported Monday. Police said they reported to a home in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive for a disturbance during which an person at the residence was found to be in possession of marijuana. Police said an investigation showed that Brennan provided the marijuana and paraphernalia to the individual, who entered a guilty plea to a summary offense on July 26.
- A Budget rental truck hit the drive through at the McDonald's on Bumble Bee Hollow Road at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 25 and left the scene.
- A black iPhone XR in a clear, flower-covered case with a card holder on the back was reported stolen from a fitness center on the campus of Messiah University on Aug. 26.
State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)
- Two people were taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 29. Police said William Hawver, 73, of Carlisle, was driving a 2012 Can-Am Spyder RT east on Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township when he began to slow to make a left turn into a driveway. He was hit from behind by a 2009 Jeep Commander driven by Carla Kruis, 57, of Irvona, Pennsylvania. Hawver and his passenger, Joanne Kenney-Hawver, 72, of Carlisle, were taken to the hospital.
- Edwin Santiago Nieves, 27, of Harrisburg, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said Santiago Nieves was driving a 2008 Scion xD north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 50.1 in Middlesex Township when he drove into the median to avoid crashing into a car in front of him that was slowing for heavy traffic. Santiago Nieves went through the median and hit the rear driver side trailer of a 2016 Kenilworth Northwest driven by Leofredo Agudelo, 62, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Gary Napoli, 33, of Boiling Springs, was injured in a crash at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 23. Police said Napoli was driving a 2015 Subaru BRZ south on Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township behind a 2000 New Holland TN70 driven by a 17-year-old-boy. As the boy started to make a left turn onto Fisher Road, Napoli attempted to pass him, hitting the front left wheel of the farm equipment. The impact caused the car to go off the road and hit an embankment.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Mai Xiong, 40, of Enola, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 4:03 p.m. Aug. 25. Police said Xiong was driving a 2010 Kawasaki Ninja from Interstate 83 North to Route 581 West in Lemoyne when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and went into a ditch.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Packages were stolen from a front porch in New Bloomfield on Aug. 6 and Aug. 11. Police are investigating.
