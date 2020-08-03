Sentinel police log for Aug. 3

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- An item was taken from a package delivered to a residence around 1 p.m. July 21 in the 100 block of East Coover Street. Police said the resident received an email confirming delivery and arrived at the home at about 1:45 p.m. to find the package opened and the item inside taken. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which someone sprayed grass killer in an "offensive design" on the lawn of a property in the 1000 block of East Coover Street sometime overnight between July 23 and July 24. Police seek information.
- Police said they have fielded three complaints from residents in which their identity was used to apply for unemployment benefits. In each case, the victim had not applied but received a packet of information and a card with dollar amounts to activate. Police note that if a resident has not applied for benefits, they cannot spend the money. Anyone who receives such mailing without applying should contact the police department, who will provide a form that will also be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which is required in cases like these.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on the Holly Pike at East Old York Road in South Middleton Township at 2:13 p.m. Aug. 1. Police said Billy Metcalf, 38, of Gardners, was driving a 2005 Ford Escape north on the Holly Pike when he failed to stop for slowing and stopped traffic at a red light at the intersection. He struck a 2011 Ford F150, which then struck a 2012 Toyota Prius. A passenger in Metcalf's vehicle, Bradd Henry, 34, of Gardners, suffered suspected minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
- A motorcyclist was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Southampton Township at 2:29 p.m. Aug. 1. Police said George Lundy, 70, of Oswego, New York, was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic south on I-81 when he attempted to change lanes but lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled off the road onto the shoulder and spun around multiple times before sliding into the grass. Lundy suffered head injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Shippensburg Area EMS to Holy Spirit. Lundy was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
