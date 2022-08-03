 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 3

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police said Adam Trego, 36, of West Pennsboro Township, was seriously injured after a crash involving his electric bicycle in the 1000 block of Ritner Highway at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Police said a woman, whom they did not identify, was traveling on Ritner Highway and was going to make a turn when she saw Trego in her side mirror. She waited for him to pass, but police said Trego's bicycle struck her car. Trego was transported to the hospital. Police said the crash investigation remains ongoing.

Hampden Township Police (717-761-2609)

  • The township is warning residents that it continues to see random "rashes of vehicle break-ins" where suspects are opening unlocked vehicles and removing unsecured items, such as change, cash, electronics, car keys and firearms. Police ask residents to lock their vehicles and to not keep valuables inside their cars. Residents should also report suspicious activity when they see it, so police can respond quickly to the scene.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • A 17-year-old Carlisle boy and a 16-year-old Gardners girl were cited with trespassing after police said they knowingly trespassed on a person's property in the 400 block of West Old York Road in South Middleton Township at 6:28 p.m. July 23.
  • A trailer was stolen from Interstate 81 north in Dickinson Township sometime between 5:30 p.m. July 28 and 9:21 a.m. July 29.
  • Sonja Dimoff, 49, of Southampton Township, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and open lewdness, as well as summary harassment after police received a report from a neighbor on July 28 that she came out of her house naked.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

