Sentinel police log for Aug. 28

Two people were injured in a crash at 5:19 p.m. on Aug. 26 in Dickinson Township. Police said Martha A. Wormer, 70, of Carlisle, was traveling east on Ritner Highway in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala when she stopped to make a left turn onto Kerrsville Road. Daryl Wadsworth, 64, of Carlisle, failed to stop his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and rear-ended Wormer's car. Wadsworth and Wormer were injured. Susan P. Wadsworth, 62, of Carlisle, a passenger in Wadsworth's truck, was not injured.