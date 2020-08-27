Sentinel police log for Aug. 27

• Police were dispatched to 1720 Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the alleged victim who said that an unknown male took his vehicle from the parking lot. Police say officers later located the vehicle in Carlisle Borough where it was occupied by 19-year-old Zachery Linton who was in possession of a controlled substance along with a cellphone that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. Linton was charged with theft of movable property, theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.