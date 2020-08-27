Sentinel police log for Aug. 27

Camp Hill Borough Police (717-737-1570)
• Police arrested Tarah Elizabeth Cordier, 34, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, on a warrant that was issued on Sunday, Aug. 23, on a charge of indirect criminal contempt for an alleged violation of a protection from abuse order.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
• Police were dispatched to 1720 Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the alleged victim who said that an unknown male took his vehicle from the parking lot. Police say officers later located the vehicle in Carlisle Borough where it was occupied by 19-year-old Zachery Linton who was in possession of a controlled substance along with a cellphone that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. Linton was charged with theft of movable property, theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
• Police arrested Allen S. Phillips Jr., 26, on Aug. 26, on a warrant that was issued on Nov. 14, 2018. Phillips was charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say the charges stem from a fight Phillips had with another male in the 2200 block of Orchard Road.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
• Police arrested Naseem Robinson, 20, of Philadelphia and charged him with illegal possession of a pistol following a vehicle pursuit in Shippensburg Township around 2:50 a.m. Aug. 26. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Subaru at the intersection of Bard Road and North Earl Street. Police say Robinson fled in a pursuit that ended in him crashing the vehicle into a dumpster. Officers found a Glock pistol at the scene near Robinson.
• Police arrested David Lane, 31, of Shippensburg, and charged him with fear of assault by physical menace following a report of a disturbance along the Ritner Highway in Shippensburg Township around 1:49 p.m. on Aug. 22. Police say Lane brandished a weapon during an altercation with a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both of Shippensburg.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
