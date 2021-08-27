Sentinel police log for Aug. 27

State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)
- A 17-year-old Shippensburg girl suffered injuries of unknown severity in a crash at 10:23 p.m. Aug. 25. Police said the girl was driving a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon east on Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road while distracted with a cell phone. She lost control and went off the road after crossing over the oncoming lane. The car overturned and came to a stop in a wooded area about 20 feet off the road.
- Ryan Miller, 34, of Shippensburg, suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 5:20 p.m. in West Pennsboro Township. Police said Miller was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Stonehouse Road approaching Ritner Highway. He stopped then went across Ritner Highway, attempting to turn onto Crossroad School Road. He failed to make the turn and hit a utility pole along the left side of the road. He then fled the scene, but was later found at his home.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.