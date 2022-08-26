 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

  • 0
Police log logo new

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

Police are investigating a home invasion burglary that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park. Police say a weapon was involved and the suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, skinny, possibly with blonde hair, and a deep voice. He was wearing a black full face ski mask, a dark sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. Due to the sensitive nature of this open investigation, police are not releasing any further details at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information to either call the police department or submit a tip through its website at https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/middlesextwppd.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)

People are also reading…

Police were dispatched Thursday at 1:05 p.m. to the parking lot of the Capital City Mall in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officers met the victim, who discovered a note on her car from a witness. It was reported that the victim’s vehicle had been struck by a black GMC Envoy around 11:55 a.m. Video surveillance showed the pictured male as the possible driver and the pictured vehicle as the possible striking vehicle. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the male or has information on the crash to call them.

Hit-and-run suspect

Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at the parking lot of the Capital City Mall. Video surveillance showed the pictured male as the possible driver.
Hit-and-run vehicle

Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at the parking lot of the Capital City Mall. Video surveillance showed the pictured vehicle as the possible striking vehicle.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes information about a phone scam directing residents to a website, and crash reports in Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police rescue men after boat sinks off Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News