Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
Police are investigating a home invasion burglary that took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the Regency Woods North Mobile Home Park. Police say a weapon was involved and the suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, skinny, possibly with blonde hair, and a deep voice. He was wearing a black full face ski mask, a dark sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. Due to the sensitive nature of this open investigation, police are not releasing any further details at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information to either call the police department or submit a tip through its website at https://cumberland.crimewatchpa.com/middlesextwppd.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
Police were dispatched Thursday at 1:05 p.m. to the parking lot of the Capital City Mall in reference to a hit-and-run crash. Officers met the victim, who discovered a note on her car from a witness. It was reported that the victim’s vehicle had been struck by a black GMC Envoy around 11:55 a.m. Video surveillance showed the pictured male as the possible driver and the pictured vehicle as the possible striking vehicle. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the male or has information on the crash to call them.
