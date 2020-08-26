 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Lower Allen Township police (717-975-7575)

  • William G. Adams, 66, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant stemming from an incident at 5:13 p.m. June 17 during which police said Williams took three 15-count packs of Miller Lite from Weis Markets without paying. He was charged with retail theft.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Brett Lechthaler, 50, was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault after police said he assaulted a child at 10 p.m. Aug. 23.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Aug. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes a firearms arrest in South Middleton and an arrest over 80 pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News