Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

Lower Allen Township police (717-975-7575)
- William G. Adams, 66, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant stemming from an incident at 5:13 p.m. June 17 during which police said Williams took three 15-count packs of Miller Lite from Weis Markets without paying. He was charged with retail theft.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Brett Lechthaler, 50, was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault after police said he assaulted a child at 10 p.m. Aug. 23.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
