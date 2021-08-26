 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Aug. 26
0 Comments

Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)

• State Police and Carlisle Borough police officers took three juveniles into custody after police determined they were in possession of illegal firearms and drugs around 4:41 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Rotz and Coover avenues in Shippensburg Township. Police charged the juveniles with felony charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number. They were also charged with drug possession. One juvenile was placed into a juvenile detention center by the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Department while the other two were charged via a filed juvenile allegation.

• Officers are investigating a report of theft by deception through impersonation at an address on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township on Aug. 13 around 9:52 a.m.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)

• A “Road Work Ahead” sign was stolen overnight Wednesday from a construction area in the 2200 block of Canterbury Drive, Upper Allen Township. Township police are asking anyone with information on the theft to call them at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling or texting the department at 717-850-8273 or by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a man finding a person attempting to saw off his vehicle's catalytic converter, as well as assault arrests in Cumberland County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News