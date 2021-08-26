Sentinel police log for Aug. 26

State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)
• State Police and Carlisle Borough police officers took three juveniles into custody after police determined they were in possession of illegal firearms and drugs around 4:41 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Rotz and Coover avenues in Shippensburg Township. Police charged the juveniles with felony charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm with altered manufacturer’s number. They were also charged with drug possession. One juvenile was placed into a juvenile detention center by the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Department while the other two were charged via a filed juvenile allegation.
• Officers are investigating a report of theft by deception through impersonation at an address on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township on Aug. 13 around 9:52 a.m.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
• A “Road Work Ahead” sign was stolen overnight Wednesday from a construction area in the 2200 block of Canterbury Drive, Upper Allen Township. Township police are asking anyone with information on the theft to call them at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling or texting the department at 717-850-8273 or by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.