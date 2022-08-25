Sentinel police log for Aug. 25

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- A 2021 CFMoto 1000 ATV in the parking lot of ABF Freight was stolen by the driver of a black dually-style truck at about 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Police said the driver pulled into the parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with the ATV. The driver then left the parking lot with the trailer and was last seen heading south on the Harrisburg Pike. The ATV has a plate number of 4S982. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Cody Lee Moyer, 29, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor unlawful restraint and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after an incident in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road on Aug. 24. Police said Moyer assaulted and choked a female family member and forcefully prevented her from escaping the residence. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $2,500 cash bail.
People are also reading…
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- A 16-year-old boy from Mechanicsburg was charged through Cumberland County Juvenile Probation with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and multiple summary traffic offenses after a stolen handgun was recovered during a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 6 in the first block of North 32nd Street. Police said officers believed the occupants of the vehicle were involved in drug activity and impounded the vehicle. During a search, police discovered a loaded Glock 19X 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Mechanicsburg Borough in July. An investigation revealed the teenager as the suspect.