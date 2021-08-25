Sentinel police log for Aug. 25

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Keison Trottman, 25, of Pikesville, Maryland, was arrested on a warrant Aug. 24 and charged with harassment. Police said that on June 29 around 2:03 p.m. a maroon Lexus GS350 pulled up to a gas pump at a station in the 4000 block of Gettysburg Road. An employee asked the occupants of the vehicle to pick up the trash, but they ignored him and rolled up the window. The employee took a photo of the vehicle to give police. That's when police said Trottman got out of the car, threatened to hit the employee and demanded that the employee delete the photo.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Jaran Wheatley, 27, of Enola, was charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner after police said he spit in the eye of a corrections officer at Cumberland County Prison on Aug. 19.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Gustavo Benitez, 48, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police said he became argumentative during a traffic stop and shoved an officer as he was being arrested.
- Wendy Bopp, 56, of Boiling Springs, was injured in a crash at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 12. Police said she was driving a 2017 Subaru Outback on Creek Road in Monroe Township when a tree fell on top of the car and a branch went through the windshield.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 in the first block of Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township. Police said a homeowner discovered damage to his vehicle that would have occurred overnight between Aug. 20 and 21.
- Luiz Gomera-Valdera, 42, of Gettysburg, was taken to UPMC Carlisle after a crash at 3:59 p.m. Aug. 24. Police said William Ospina, 61, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving a 2015 Freightliner south on Interstate 81 in Penn Township behind Gomera-Valdera when both attempted to merge into the right lane at the same time. The truck hit Gomera-Valdera's 2004 Honda Civic, causing it to spin and hit the guardrail. Neither Ospina nor a passenger in Gomera-Valdera's car were injured.
- An Apple iPhone with a cartoon character case was found in the area of Ridge Road at Hammond Rock at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 24. Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact police.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Sranmy Guehi, 24, of Harrisburg, was taken to UPMC West Shore after a crash at 5:59 a.m. Aug. 24. Police said Guehi was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze in the left lane of I-81 southbound just before the exit ramp to Route 581 East. She attempted to change lanes into the center lane and hit a 2016 Mack Truck driven by Michael Drury, 38, of Marysville, causing the car to get stuck under the truck.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Mary Fisher, 74, of Shermans Dale, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after police said her 2016 Hyundai Tucson went off the road while she was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the 6000 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 22. Police said the car hit a mailbox, utility pole and embankment before rolling and coming to a stop upright on its wheels.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.