Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Lisa Marie Zamensky, 36, of Croydon, Pa., was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with unauthorized use of an automobile. Police said an Enola resident reported on March 20 at 4:22 p.m. that they had allowed Zamensky to borrow their vehicle to visit a friend in Wormleysburg on March 15. Zamensky failed to return the vehicle.
Lower Allen Township police (717-975-7575)
- Ericka Hunter, 32, of Mechanicsburg saw charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unlawful use of a computer held for court after an Aug. 13 preliminary hearing. Police said a Lower Allen Township business reported on Oct. 15 that a financial audit revealed that Hunter, its former finance manager, had stolen $22,037.97 from the company during the duration of her employment and ended when she quit abruptly in June 2019. Police said Hunter made fraudulent payment to herself by mimicking legitimate payments to valid customers and businesses. The theft was concealed by using previous legitimate invoices. Payment records showed that the company or business would receive an additional payment with a similar payment being routed to Hunter's personal banking account.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Isaiah Umana, 52, of Harrisburg, suffered suspected serious injuries and Renee Twyman, 41, of Harrisburg suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 18 on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 54.9. Police said Umana was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon south in Silver Spring Township when he suddenly went off the roadway, went down an embankment and hit a tree. Both Umana and Twyman were taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
- The driver of a car traveling west on Yellow Breeches Road in Dickinson Township at 9:09 p.m. Aug. 21 went off the right side of the road while going around a curve and hit a mailbox in the 200 block of Yellow Breeches Road.
- Jared Yoder, 23, of Irwin, Ohio, was driving a 2020 Toyota Solara north on I-81 near mile marker 41.9 at 7:49 p.m. Aug. 23 when he rear-ended a 2016 Honda Pilot driven by Laura Moreno, 56, of Wantagh, New York. His car went into the median, causing disabling damage.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Franklin Seiler, 85, of Camp Hill suffered minor injuries in a crash on Route 22 eastbound near the Fishing Creek Valley exit in Middle Paxton Township. Police said Seiler was traveling west in the left eastbound lane. Christine Binger, 59, of Shermans Dale was driving a 2013 Toyota Venza east in the left lane when she saw Seiler and quickly changed to the right lane. Seiler hit Binger’s car in the rear driver side, causing her car to spin before coming to a rest. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.