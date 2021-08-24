Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Catalytic converters were stolen from several West Perry School District maintenance trucks in the 2000 block of Shermans Valley Road, Spring Township sometime between 1 .m. and 2 a.m. Aug. 2. Police seek information.
- Three people suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 8:23 a.m. Aug. 18 in Greenwood Township. Police said James Garret-Davis, 31, of Millerstown, was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion east on West Juniata Parkway approaching the intersection with Perry Valley Road when he crossed over the double yellow line and hit the front of a 2012 Chevrolet Express driven by Brandon Hetrick, 35, of Millerstown. Garret-Davis' car then hit a utility pole. Hetrick's van went into a ditch along the road. Garret-Davis was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Hetrick and a passenger in his car were also injured but not transported.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.