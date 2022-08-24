Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are warning about a scam regarding a caller claiming to be from Amazon or another business directing residents to get onto their computer and log onto "join.zoho" website. Police said this is a scam and residents who follow their directions will give the scammer control of their computer. Police said residents should hang up and block the number that called them, and make sure to never give out personal information, passwords, log-in information or allow anyone direct access to their computer.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people attempted to enter a home in the 2800 block of Myrtle Drive at about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 13 before fleeing the area. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
People are also reading…
- Simone Renee Mitchell, 57, of Penbrook, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, tampering with evidence and possession of contraband, and Yvette McWhite-Belle, 58, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband after police were called to Sheetz on Erford Road at 1:37 a.m. Aug. 11 for a retail theft. Police said they identified the two women as being the ones who stole alcohol from the store. They also located drug paraphernalia during their arrest. Mitchell was arraigned and posted $1,000 cash bail, and McWhite-Belle was arraigned and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
- Lavonte Derrell Williams, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with misdemeanor theft of mislaid property after a report of a theft at Comfort Suite Hotel on Bar South at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 20. A man reported leaving his wallet at the front desk by accident while paying the bill and later found the wallet with a large amount of cash stolen. Police identified Williams as the suspect, and officers located the man's money. Williams was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Wallet and keys were stolen from a residence on Potato Road in Upper Frankford Township sometime before Aug. 18. The victim reported that there was also trash dumped on the property between July 22 and Aug. 17. Police seek information.
- Three people were seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 10:44 p.m. Aug. 15. Police said Laura Tibbs, 34, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was driving a 2016 Subaru Legacy in the left lane of I-81 south at mile marker 45.5 when she crossed into the right lane and exited the right side of the road for unknown reasons. Her vehicle traveled off the road, struck a fence, crossed over Royer Road, entered a residential yard and struck a tree. Tibbs and two passengers, Destiny Harper, 24, of Hagerstown, and Jeremy Stickley, 39, of Hagerstown, were seriously injured and transported to UPMC Carlisle and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Another passenger, Patrick Meehan, 33, of Old Georgetown Road, Maryland, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit.
- Two people were injured after a crash at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Old Stonehouse Road South in Monroe Township at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 18. Police said Matthew Bergemann, 46, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette north on Old Stonehouse Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle was struck by a 2010 Subaru Legacy, driven by Jason Lentz, 40, of Dillsburg. Bergemann's vehicle struck a support cable for a utility pole before hitting the utility pole itself. Lentz's vehicle spun 180 degrees before resting off the roadway. Bergemann had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center. Lentz suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. Bergemann was cited for duties at stop signs.
- Multiple solar garden bed lights were stolen from a residence on Centerville Road in Penn Township sometime before 10:50 a.m. Aug. 19.
- Roy Kenneth Carbaugh Jr., 57, of Hustontown, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a vehicle after police said he used a company key to enter a storage shed and steal an air compressor in South Newton Township sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20. Police said Carbaugh is a former employee of the business.
- Police are investigating a report of loitering and prowling after an unknown man was observed via a Ring doorbell camera loitering on a front porch on Highland Avenue in South Middleton Township between 9:56 p.m. and 11 p.m. Aug. 18. Police said the man was seen opening the screen door of the home and may have attempted to open the front door, though the angle of the camera could not confirm that. Police seek information.