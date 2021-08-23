 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 23
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Carl Diggs Sr., 63, of Carlisle, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after an Aug. 21 incident in which police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a woman reporting she had been beat up.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Jessa Dietz, 18, of Middletown, suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 9:48 a.m. Aug. 19. Police said Dietz was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain south on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township when she drove over a manhole access cover. The cover's assembly failed, causing Dietz to lost control and go into a ditch. The manhole cover had been removed about 5-10 minutes before the crash by the Cumberland-Franklin Joint Municipal Authority to check for sewer line height.
  • Kathryn Wells, 67, of Newburg, was taken to UPMC Carlisle with suspected minor injuries after a crash at 7:02 a.m. Aug. 22. Police said she was driving above the speed limit on Center Road in Upper Frankford Township when she went of the road while rounding a left curve. She over-corrected, causing the 2014 Kia Sportage to go off the road again and hit an embankment. The car rotated and flipped onto its right side.
  • Galen Trolinger, 65, of Carlisle, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with significant injuries after a crash at 2:41 p.m. Aug. 14. Police said Trolinger was driving a 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan north on Centerville Road in Cooke Township whe he attempted to downshift when approaching a left-hand curve. He crossed the fog line and ran into loose gravel, causing him to lose traction and sideswipe the guardrail.
  • A gray Roadmaster mountain bike was reported stolen from a home in Deerfield Commons in Shippensburg Township at 9:24 a.m. Aug. 6.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Joseph Skrip, 55, of Newport, was charged with possession of prohibited firearms after an incident at 9:18 p.m. on Smith Road in Buffalo Township.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

