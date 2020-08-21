Sentinel police log for Aug. 21

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Lance Dick, 32, of Newville, was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an incident in the first block of Broad Street at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 18 when police said he hit a woman in the right eye and in the thigh area.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Nicole Frazier, 30, of Harrisburg, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with forgery, theft by deception and bad checks after an April 19, 2019 incident, police reported Thursday. Police said that Frazier made a $400 mobile deposit into a Members 1st account at 3:03 p.m. that day. She then made $520 worth of purchases and withdrawals. On April 25 at 6;31 p.m., she made another $400 deposit into the account followed by $611 in purchases and withdrawals. Police said both checks were returned unpaid on May 1, 2019 and it was confirmed that the checks were reported stolen and forged.
- Antonio Leverett, 39, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a Feb. 28 incident, police reported Thursday. Police said they were dispatched to Walmart at 12:02 a.m. that date after it was reported that two people were walking around asking for money. Police talked to Leverett, who said he had run out of gas and was asking people if they had a gas can. He was searched and had a syringe, glass pipe, pen tubes, bunches of Chore boy and several empty paper folds.
- Paul Wingate, 53, of Harrisburg was arrested and charged with bad checks and theft by deception Aug. 14 in relation to a Nov. 18, 2018 incident. Police said that on July 7, 2019, Members 1st reported that Wingate made a remote deposit of $720.57 into his account on Nov. 18, 2018. Two debit transactions were made for $119.92 and $117.47. An ATM withdrawal of $12 was also made. The check was returned as coming from a closed account. Police said the bank contacted Wingate, who refused to cooperate.
- Leysha Bristol Borrero, 20, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with retail theft in relation to an incident on Oct. 7, 2019 at 8:06 p.m. Police said she was part of a group that took $376 worth of merchandise from Walmart. The car used by the group was registered to Borrero, who police said gave the group a ride to Walmart in exchange for a share of the stolen merchandise.
- Veronica Snively, 43, of Harrisburg, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass in relation to a June 22 incident. Police said Snively was identified through security footage as the person who entered through the window of a room at Camp Hill Motel at 3:20 a.m. and exited two minutes later. Two address books and paperwork related to Social Security benefits were taken.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Matthew Knauer, 20, of Felton, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 15 in which police said he forced his way into an apartment in the first block of North Earl Street where where he damaged a mirror, crock pot and a refrigerator door. Police said he also threw the content of the refrigerator onto the kitchen floor.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 9mm Springfield XDS handgun was reported lost from a home on Burnt House Road in Dickinson Township at 12:39 p.m. July 27. The gun had last been seen during the last week of May.
- Tools were reported stolen from a residence on lees lane in Southampton Township at 6:37 p.m. Aug. 12. The tools are believed to have been taken between Feb. 26 and March 21.
- A Smith & Wesson rifle was reported stolen from a home on Whiskey Run Road in Upper Mifflin Township. The gun was stolen between July 4 and July 11.
