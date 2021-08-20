Sentinel police log for Aug. 20

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A male dog was found in the area of Cranes Gap Road and Gap View at the entrance to the North Ridge development. The dog is about 60 pounds and is mostly tan with black markings and a white mark on his chest. He was found with a brown and tan striped nylon collar. The dog has also been recently trimmed from the chest back. Anyone missing the dog or who has information on the owner should call the police department.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Erica Strickland, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19. At that time, police were dispatched to the CVS on Market Street in Lemoyne and found Strickland in possession of items taken from CVS and suspected drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police investigated the theft of $32,000 from Clouser Hollow Road in Centre Township between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6.
