Sentinel police log for Aug. 20

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Two drivers were injured after a crash at the intersection of West Strawberry Avenue and North Market Street at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Police said Jeffrey Firestone, 58, of Mechanicsburg, pulled out from a stop sign attempting to cross North Market Street to travel east on Strawberry Avenue, when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling north on North Market Street, driven by Karol Kabroth, 70, of Carlisle. Both drivers reported injuries, with Kabroth was transported for further treatment at a hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Items, including a wallet, were taken from a vehicle sometime overnight between Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported on Aug. 19 that Robert Cauffman, 58, of Carlisle, was charged July 21 with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, after a July 20 incident on York Road in South Middleton Township. Police said they received a call at 11:15 p.m. July 20 about someone firing a weapon in a residential area. Police heard multiple gunshots upon arrival and made numerous attempts to get in contact with Cauffman. A short time later, Cauffman went outside the residence and was taken into custody. He was arraigned and later posted $75,000 bail on Aug. 6 after a preliminary hearing in which the charges were held to higher court.
- Police are investigating an assault in which a 20-year-old man was found bleeding from the face in the area of Coover Avenue and High Street in Shippensburg Township at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 1. Police said EMS responded to the scene to treat the injuries, but the victim was unwilling to cooperate with an investigation.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an unknown vehicle driving in the parking lot of Deerfield Commons in Southampton Township struck a garage door and left the scene at about 11 a.m. July 27, police reported Aug. 19. The garage door sustained minor damage.
- A 14-year-old Plainfield boy was cited with harassment after police said he contacted another boy after he was asked to stop communication. Police reported Aug. 19 that they responded to the report of harassment by communication at 11:54 p.m. July 19 and found the victim had received multiple missed phone calls and messages from the boy.
- Police said two Joe Biden campaign signs were taken from a yard on Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
- Timothy Savage, 26, of Newville, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking after police were dispatched to Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 13 for a burglary report. Police said items stolen included a smartphone, Newport cigarettes, a camouflage-colored baseball cap and a Girl Scout pocket knife. Charges were filed Aug. 13, and bail was set at $20,000 unsecured.
- A driver suffered suspected minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Newville Road east of Quigley Road in Hopewell Township at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 17. Police said Christina Floyd, 26, of Fayetteville, was driving a 2004 Honda CRV east on Newville Road when she failed to keep to her lane, exiting the left side of the road and striking a bridge wall, which spun the vehicle and forced it into the bridge a second time. Floyd was wearing a seat belt and was not transported by ambulance to a hospital. Her vehicle was towed from the scene, and she was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- A Gardners woman was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Pine Grove Road east of Centerville Road in Cooke Township at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 16. Police said Lorie Garman, 47, was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 east on Pine Grove Road when she failed to stay in her lane and struck a road sign and later a tree. Garman suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance to a hospital. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash. No charges were yet filed in the state docket system.
- Spencer Elgin, 19, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary purchase of alcohol by a minor after Liquor Control Enforcement conducted a patrol in the area of Shippensburg University at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 14.
- Police are investigating a case of theft by deception in which a South Middleton Township woman was deceived into providing $500 worth of gift cards, plus activation fee, sometime between Aug. 10 and 8:48 a.m. Aug. 12. Police did not specify any further details of the case.
- Jiang Bian, 64, of Rosemead, California, was charged with possession with intent to delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic offense after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in Southampton Township at 7:52 p.m. Aug. 15. Police said they initiated the traffic stop for turning movements and required signals, and they suspected "criminal activity." Bian gave consent for a vehicle search, and police found about 80 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in two large, black duffel bags in the vehicle. Bian was arrested and later posted $50,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an unknown large truck hit and knocked off a stop sign at Boiling Springs Road and West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 18. The vehicle left the scene of the crash.
- Jonathan Smith, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on I-81 south in South Middleton Township at 10 p.m. Aug. 16. Police said Smith, a passenger in the vehicle, was found in possession of marijuana. Charges were filed via summons.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
