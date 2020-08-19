You have permission to edit this article.
Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are investigating an attempted theft in a residential area in the early morning hours of Aug. 18. Police said two men were seen on a doorbell camera running through the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of South Market Street at 2:21 a.m. Aug. 18. One of the men attempted to open the door of a vehicle that was in the driveway of the home. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

