Sentinel police log for Aug. 19

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 16-year-old boy from Carlisle was arrested after he crashed his vehicle on Interstate 81 south in South Newton Township at 7:43 p.m. July 23 and fled the scene on foot, police reported Aug. 15. Police said the boy was taken into custody after "extensive efforts" in trying to locate him.
- A door window was smashed at Vitro on Park Drive in South Middleton Township around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 1. Police said they requested video surveillance from Vitro and the incident is being investigated.
- Police are investigating a trespassing incident in which a South Middleton Township woman reported that someone entered her fenced back yard and opened and unlocked a shed off the 600 block of Woodland Avenue sometime before 4:31 a.m. Aug. 16.
- Police reported Aug. 17 that they are looking for information regarding a report of criminal mischief in late June at Oak Flat Elementary School in West Pennsboro Township. Police said several juveniles entered the property from the nearby Keystone Fieldhouse sports complex where a slow-pitch softball game was being played the evening of June 27. The juveniles reportedly entered school property and damaged a wooden shed around 7:45 p.m. Police seek information.
- Someone damaged doors to the golf cart shed at Cumberland Golf Course in West Pennsboro Township and drove multiple golf carts around the property sometime during the overnight hours between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Police seek information.