Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Jaquan Tresean Carroll, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, as well as summary harassment after police responded to a possible domestic incident at the Camp Hill Motel at 10:48 p.m. Aug. 5. Police attempted to speak to Carroll, who was sitting in front of the motel room, and he immediately stood up "in an aggressive manner," police said. Carroll yelled profanity at them and challenged them, and when police attempted to detain him, he refused to cooperate. After he was put in handcuffs, police said Carroll went limp multiple times, forcing officers to pick him up and drag him to the car. He also resisted being put in the car and spit at the officers. He was arraigned and posted $1,5000 cash bail.
- Skylor Michael Fickes, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, attempted theft, theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a victim reported a theft on Aug. 6. The victim reported running out of gas at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 6 while driving on Route 15 north. He parked the vehicle off the ramp to Rossmoyne Road, walked to the gas station and returned about 10 minutes later. While walking back, the victim said he saw a man in his vehicle and another vehicle parked behind his. When he got to the car, the man was lying under the vehicle, cutting off his catalytic converter with a power saw. When confronted, the man fled in his own vehicle, and the victim discovered an iPad was missing from his vehicle. Police identified Fickes as the suspect, and he was arraigned on Aug. 17. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Angel Rodriguez Leon, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, disorderly conduct and driving while the license is suspended/revoked after an incident on Leidigh Drive at Lutztown Road in Monroe Township at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 17. Police received a report of a man hitting a woman inside a car. Police discovered Rodriguez Leon had struck and pushed a woman when she tried to take the keys. He then got out and dragged the woman out of the vehicle. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Two people were injured after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Dickinson Township at 5:08 a.m. Aug. 14. Police said Ian Webley, 52, of Bronx, New York, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox southbound in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and exited the side of the road, striking the guide rail. Webley reported minor cuts to both hands but was not transported to a hospital. One passenger was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Two other passengers were uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on West Lisburn Road at South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township at 11:49 a.m. Aug. 16. Police said a 17-year-old East Berlin girl was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and proceeded through without proper clearance, striking the front end of a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Melissa Pierce, 36, of Boiling Springs. Pierce was transported to the hospital for evaluation of injuries, though two juvenile passengers in her car were not injured. The teen was cited for duties at a stop sign.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.