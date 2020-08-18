Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Park Drive in South Middleton Township at 3:06 a.m. Aug 15. Police said Tristan Hunt, 22, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang west on Park Drive when the vehicle exited the left-hand side of the road and struck a tree, coming to rest down an embankment. Hunt suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital. His vehicle was towed from the scene, and he was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A driver was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Hunters Valley Road in Buffalo Township at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 12. Police said Nancy Stanton, 72, of Liverpool, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata north on Hunters Valley Road when she struck a bear in the road. Stanton was wearing her seat belt but suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Millerstown Ambulance League. Police did not specify what happened to the bear, but the state game warden responded to assist at the scene.
- Police are investigating a report of a vandalized pick-up truck that was called in at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 16. The truck was on Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township. Police seek information.
- A rear window of a vehicle was broken while it was parked in a driveway of a residence in the first block of Lower Drive in Carroll Township sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 6 a.m. July 18, police reported Aug. 18.
- Hector Medrano, 46, of Loysville, was charged with misdemeanor DUI general impairment and agricultural vandalism, as well as summary traffic offenses after a hit-and-run investigation in Northeast Madison Township. Police said Medrano was driving a 2000 Lincoln Continental east on Fisher Hill Road at about 4 a.m. Aug. 5 when the vehicle began to back up, crossed the westbound lane and left the road, striking a fence post. The vehicle came to rest in a farm field, and police said Medrano fled the scene. He was later identified, and Medrano said he received minor injuries in the crash.
Northern York County Regional Police (717-292-3647)
- Police are investigating a stabbing in the 1100 block of North George Street in North York Borough at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 16. Police were called to the scene and found a "large amount of blood on the sidewalk" and later heard that a person arrived at a York hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to the initial investigation, a 30-year-old man and an unknown man became involved in a physical altercation in the area, and during the altercation, the 30-year-old man was stabbed. Police said he suffered life-threatening wounds and is in "grave condition." Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
