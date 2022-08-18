 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 18

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Gary Allen Horick Jr., 43, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment, after an incident at the intersection of Main Street and High Street on Aug. 16. Police received a report of a man waving a gun in the intersection. Police said Horick initiated a verbal altercation with the driver of a tractor-trailer and later brandished a firearm. He was arrested, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)

  • Loose coins and a ring were stolen from a vehicle parked along Lutz Avenue sometime between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

