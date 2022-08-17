 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 17

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Yisandra Lourian Nieves-Rivera, 28, of Enola, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after police received a report of a suspicious woman in the 100 block of North Enola Road at 11:48 a.m. July 25. Police said they arrived and discovered that a woman stole a vehicle from a car lot. Police located her down the street at a gas station and discovered she was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

