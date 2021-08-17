 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 17
Sentinel police log for Aug. 17

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • A 14-year-old girl was charged with retail theft after police said she attempted to steal several cosmetic items from inside a grocery store in Newport at 2:51 p.m. Aug. 13.
  • A person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Shermans Valley Road just west of Mahanoy Road in Centre Township at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 12. Police said a 17-year-old boy from New Bloomfield was driving a 2005 Lincoln-Continental LS west on Shermans Valley Road when his driver-side mirror sideswiped the mirror of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling in the opposite direction. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle, Cheryl Zang, 66, of New Bloomfield, reported suspected minor injuries. 

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

