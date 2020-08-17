Sentinel police log for Aug. 17

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are looking for the owner of a live hamster which was found in a trash can by sanitation workers at about 9:24 a.m. Aug. 12. The hamster was found in the trash can in the 200 block of South Washington Street. The owner of the trash can said the hamster did not belong to them. The hamster was brought back to the police department and was turned over to a foster home for hamsters.
- Frank Hoke, 74, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a physical altercation on Aug. 14 at 10:36 p.m. on South High Street.
- Police responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 9. The victim said a purse was stolen from the vehicle, which was parked in the 100 block of South Washington Street. The victim's debit card was later used at the Mechanicsburg Rutter's. Police seek information.
- Police responded to a report of an overnight vehicle break-in at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 13. The victim reported that the vehicle had been entered overnight and items in the vehicle were moved around. Nothing was missing from the vehicle, which was parked in the 400 block of North Market Street. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police seek information on a crash in the Weis Markets parking lot on Bumble Hollow Road. Police said an unknown vehicle hit the back of a parked car between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Aug. 14.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.