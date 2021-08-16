Sentinel police log for Aug. 16

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Vehicle parts were reported stolen from Southside Drive in Penn Township at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 15.
- Kyle McElroy, 38, of Gardners, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 3:51 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 2000 block of Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township. Police said McElroy lost control of a 2005 Nissan Altima as he was driving east on Ritner Highway, causing the car to go off the road and hit trees.
- Money was reported stolen from a stand at the South Mountain Raceway on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.