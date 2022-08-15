Sentinel police log for Aug. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Cold Springs Road in Dickinson Township at 10:36 p.m. July 30, police reported Aug. 12. Police said Jaydon Shaffer, 19, of Fairfield, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee north on Cold Springs Road when he failed to follow a left curve in the road, exiting the road and striking a tree. Both he and his passenger, Dakota Martens, 18, of Fairfield, were not using a seat belt and had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were both transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Alesha Smith, 38, of Hempstead, New York, was charged via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, and Gerald Pierre, 39, of Uniondale, New York, was charged with misdemeanor theft and summary criminal mischief after police said they stole a wall safe from a hotel room off Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township on July 30, police reported Aug. 12. Police said the two caused damage to the wall in the theft.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 north in Middlesex Township at 2:47 p.m. Aug. 4. Police said an unknown tractor-trailer was traveling north in the right lane of I-81 when it merged into the left lane due to heavy traffic into the path of a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Luis Melendez, 68, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Escape became disabled, and the tractor-trailer continued north. Two passengers in the Escape, including a 14-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital for possible injury.
- One driver was transported to UPMC West Shore after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Silver Spring Township at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 8. Police said Jordan Myers, 33, of Kent, Ohio, was driving a Kenworth truck in the left lane of I-81 south when traffic appeared to be a standstill at the crest of a hill. The vehicle in front of the truck - a 2014 Chevrolet Express, driven by Brent Hays, 36, of Womelsdorf - veered into the right lane to avoid crashing. Myers attempted to do the same but struck the back of the Hays' vehicle. Hays was transported to the hospital for possible injury.
- Police are investigating a report that a license plate formerly belonging to a Newville man was fraudulently being used to incur tolls in other states after the vehicle was sold privately. Police received the report on Aug. 1.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Middlesex Township at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 11. Police said Tagan Russell, 24, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when he failed to stop for slowing traffic and caused a chain reaction crash, striking a 2020 Ford Ranger, which struck a 2017 Dodge Ram. The crash caused the Ranger to travel up the Ram's carrier ramp and go airborne before rolling in the center median. Russell and a passenger in the Ranger were transported to the hospital for injuries.