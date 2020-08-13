Sentinel police log for Aug. 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Devon Lee Grove, 19, of Airville, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and three counts of corruption of minors after a domestic incident in the Walmart parking lot at 2:56 a.m. Aug. 6. A woman reported that Grove was calling repeatedly and showed up at her house twice, refusing to leave her alone after they broke up a week prior. She reported that he threatened to beat her and her friends. He was located at the Walmart parking lot where the woman was, along with three juveniles in a vehicle. He posted $6,000 cash bail, and a preliminary hearing was moved from Aug. 12 to Oct. 14.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Millerstown woman reported that someone removed household items from her former residence in the 4200 block of Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township sometime between April 1 and noon June 29, police reported Aug. 12. Among the items removed from the home were two XBox 360 consoles, a Wii console and controller, Playstation controller, luggage, sweaters, a few pair of shoes, a cabinet, salt for winter use, a weed whacker and a King Tut bust.
- Ashlee Shull, 28, of Newport, was charged with felony aggravated assault after police said they were transporting her in Buffalo Township the evening of Aug. 6 when she spit in a trooper's face. She is in Perry County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
