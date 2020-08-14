Sentinel police log for Aug. 13

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Jacob Greish, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, and Randy Jackson, 41, of Shermans Dale, were charged with three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to a hotel parking lot on Aug. 9. In both cases, police said they found someone in the parking lot who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. That person then told them where to find Greish and Jackson. Officers found suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and another unknown brown powder substance with them as well as numerous paraphernalia items including syringes and empty packets.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
