Sentinel police log for Aug. 12

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report of a person shooting a firearm at a boat on the Juniata River near the Howe Township boat launch around 10:21 p.m. Aug. 4. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a burglary on Reisinger Road in Saville Township that occurred before 7:50 a.m. Aug. 5. Police determined that the front door was forcefully opened, and damage was done to property inside the residence.
- A 15-year-old Newport girl was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after a crash in the 800 block of North 4th Street in Oliver Township at 11:16 a.m. Aug. 1, police reported Aug. 12. Police did not specify what the girl was operating, if it was a bicycle or some other mode of transportation, but they said the girl was traveling south in the northbound lane and changed lanes without proper clearance when she spotted a vehicle also traveling in the northbound lane. She struck a 2015 Subaru Forester that was traveling in the southbound lane, and she fell on the hood before landing on the ground. The girl was not wearing a helmet and was transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
- Police are investigating the possible drug paraphernalia that was found in the area of the 200 block of South Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield at 12:55 p.m. July 30, police reported Aug. 12. Police seek information.
- Two people were injured after a one-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of George Brown Road in Tuscarora Township at 11:03 a.m. July 28, police reported Aug. 12. Police said a 17-year-old Newport girl was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla north on George Brown Road when she became distracted by the car radio, taking her eyes off the road and allowing the car to leave the road and travel on the berm. She over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the road and strike a tree. Both she and her passenger - a 16-year-old Newport girl - suffered suspected minor injuries, and the passenger was transported by Millerstown Ambulance League to UPMC Harrisburg. The girl was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
- Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in which a flag attached to a garage in the 2600 block of Pollyana Road in Liverpool Township was taken down sometime between midnight to 10:06 a.m. July 1, causing damage to the garage, police reported Aug. 12.
- One driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Benvenue Road in Reed Township at 5:52 a.m. July 27, police reported Aug. 12. Police said Nathan Corcelius, 20, of Millerstown, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 west on Benvenue Road following a tractor-trailer driven by Vincent Williams, 62, of Philadelphia, when he followed too closely and struck the tracto-trailer, causing disabling damage. Corcelius suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. Williams was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
