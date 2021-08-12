Sentinel police log for Aug. 12

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Luis Ines Pedroso, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident on Aug. 10 at Cumberland County Prison. Police said Pedroso assaulted a correctional officer by punching him about six times and scratching him. The correctional officer was transported to the hospital for injuries and was later released. Bail was denied in this case due to a "threat to others," according to court documents.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Gregg Crittonden, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after a non-active theft report at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 9. Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne for a report of money stolen from a victim's purse. Police said they discovered Crittonden stole the money, and he was located shortly afterward.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two mountain bikes were taken from the area of the 1000 block of Bard Drive in Shippensburg Township sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 4 p.m. Aug. 9. Police seek information.
- Kevin Weagle, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor DUI general impairment and criminal mischief, as well as a slew of summary traffic offenses, after a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Ritner Highway in Carlisle at 12:14 a.m. Aug. 8. Police said Weagle attempted to flee and elude the traffic stop, and a vehicle pursuit took place. The pursuit ended with Weagle being taken into custody. He was released on his own recognizance.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A motorcyclist was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Route 581 east in Hampden Township at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 9. Police said Larry Gettel, 48, of Carlisle, was operating a 2007 Honda CBR1000 when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the motorcycle. Gettel fell off the motorcycle and landed on the right shoulder of a ramp. Police were assisted by Hampden Township EMS. Gettel, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.