Sentinel police log for Aug. 12

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police said three people entered a home on Harpers Ferry Way around 8:45 a.m. Aug. 1. The burglars went upstairs where they stole jewelry, money and household items, police said. A house sitter scared the burglars away within a few minutes and they fled. Police said a small black SUV was seen in the area just before the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that occurred about 2:09 a.m. Thursday. Police received a report of a suspicious male who was seen walking around a parked vehicle in the area of North 26th Street. Police did not see anybody en route and reported that the person left the area in a dark colored SUV.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a vandalism incident reported Thursday on the 300 block of North Fayette Street. Police said the victim went to the station and reported that overnight or early Thursday morning, someone scratched the paint on her vehicle with a sharp object or keys.
- Police are investigating damage found on a work truck around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 on the 200 block of North Seneca Street. Someone threw rocks at the window of four vehicles, breaking one of these windows, police said.
- Two tables at Shippensburg Memorial Park were vandalized with a sharp object such as a knife, police said. Someone carved a racial slur into a picnic table around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 3, police said.