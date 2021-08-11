Sentinel police log for Aug. 11

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Ernest Jacoby, 59, of Gardners, was charged Aug. 8 with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 1500 block of State Road in Penn Township at 9:30 p.m. July 7. Police talked to Jacoby who said he was in a verbal altercation at the Carlisle Truck Show. Surveillance footage showed that Jacoby had picked up a woman by the led and arm and had thrown her over the tailgate of the pick-up truck. He remains in Perry County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- Katie Snyder, 28, of Newport, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of harassment after police received a report of an assault at 12:49 p.m. Aug. 2 on Keystone Way in Centre Township. Police did not provide further information about the incident, but noted she was also in violation of a protection from abuse order. She remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- James Alan Peters IV, 42, of Newport, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police were dispatched for a welfare check on Picnic Wood Road in Juniata Township at 10:38 p.m. Aug. 8. After numerous attempts to make contact with a woman who lives in the residents, troopers were able to talk to her the next day, discovering she had been avoiding the welfare checks. Through an investigation, police learned Peters and the woman were involved in a domestic altercation in which he struck her, causing an orbital fracture that required reconstructive surgery. Peters remains in prison on $100,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.