Sentinel police log for Aug. 11

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are warning residents about a Social Security Scam that they say has been "going around the area." The pre-recorded message over the phone wants the victim to verify their information, but doing so will give scammers personal information. Police said scammers are pretending to be government employees and will try to scare victims to trick them into giving them information and money. Police warn residents to not give out their information over the phone or make any payments by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit cards or wire transfers. Those who receive a questionable call should hang up and report it at oig.ssa.gov.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Ryan Fink, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Aug. 6 with felony endangering the welfare of children after an incident on July 23. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a motorist saw a 1-year-old child walking in the road in the 300 block of West Main Street. The driver exited the vehicle and led the child to the sidewalk. Fink, the father of the child, had been working in his back yard and did not know the child had wandered off, police said. Fink was arraigned and posted $2,000 unsecured bail.
- A portable generator was stolen from a house under construction in the 300 block of Edge Towne Lane sometime during the overnight hours between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Anquinette Jackson, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a residence in the township on Aug. 10. Police said Jackson assaulted a person with a weapon, causing injury. Police did not specify the location, type of weapon or severity of injury. Jackson was arrested at the scene and transported to booking for processing. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Multiple people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road at Pine School Road in Dickinson Township at 3:11 p.m. Aug. 8. Police said Kayla Oliver, 23, of Carlisle was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle and stopped at a stop sign on Pine School Road when she failed to see a vehicle traveling north on Carlisle Road and pulled out in front of it. Oliver suffered possible injury, and her passenger, Mary Elaine Gilley, 23, of Lewisville, Texas, suffered suspected minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle - Matthew Reed, 25, of Aspers, and Mark Gonder, 57, of Gettysburg, respectively - suffered suspected minor injuries. Police said the fire department was requested at the scene for fluid control, and fire police were called in for traffic control.
- Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in the 500 block of Crossroad School Road in West Pennsboro Township at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 9. Police said Thomas Daugherty, 58, of Newville, was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Crossroad School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve, laying down the motorcycle on its right side and sliding into the intersection. Both he and his passenger, Tessi McKeehan, 51, of Newville, suffered suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating graffiti sprayed on a storage tank owned by the state Fish & Boat Commission on Pine Road at Sheaffer Drive in Penn Township sometime before 9:46 a.m. July 25, police reported Aug. 10. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
