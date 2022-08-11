Sentinel police log for Aug. 11

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Shippensburg woman was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 5:19 p.m. Aug. 9. Police said Andrea Oliver, 25, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima north on Doubling Gap Road when she veered off the road and struck an embankment, which forced the vehicle to overturn onto its roof. Oliver was transported by Newville EMS to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown driver operating a tractor-trailer attempted to merge without clearance into the left lane of Interstate 81 north in Middlesex Township at 2:47 p.m. Aug. 4, causing a 2021 Ford Escape to strike it from behind. The driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene, but two passengers in the Escape were injured and transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone removed two catalytic converters from a van sitting in the parking lot of Cornerstone Christian Church in the 500 block of Newbloomfield Road in Penn Township sometime between 10:30 a.m. July 31 and 8:24 a.m. Aug. 9. Police seek information.
- A Harrisburg woman was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool Township at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 6. Police said Kara Barnett, 34, was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek south on Susquehanna Trail when a deer ran onto the road. Her vehicle struck the deer, which disabled the vehicle and led to suspected minor injuries. Barnett was transported to the hospital and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating the theft of various construction supplies from a property on Oak Lane in Carroll Township. Police said the theft occurred around 1 p.m. Aug. 4. Police seek information.
- A Duncannon woman was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of State Road in Penn Township at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 2. Police said Anne Casey Knight, 68, was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport, backing out of a parking stall, when she got out of the vehicle. The vehicle, however, kept moving and struck her legs before continuing on State Road and coming to rest against a guard rail. Police did not specify the level of injuries Casey Knight suffered in the incident.