Sentinel police log for Aug. 10

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Harry Pytak, 67, of Middletown, was charged with felony contraband and aggravated assault by a prisoner, as well as DUI controlled substance, after a traffic stop at about 8:45 p.m. July 23. Police said Pytak was spotted by police traveling in the first block of East Main Street in a vehicle that had a gas pump handle and hose hanging from the gas tank and dragging on the road. Police said that while talking to them, Pytak changed his story several times and had trouble completing sentences and keeping his balance. Pytak was taken to Cumberland County Prison where a search turned up heroin in his wallet. While at the prison, officials had to administer naloxone to Pytak, who was transported to UPMC Carlisle for evaluation. There, police said he spit on an emergency room employee and needed to be restrained for tests. Police said a search warrant on his vehicle turned up multiple syringes in the trunk, and the gas nozzle was later discovered to have come from Etter's Roxbury Store, with charges to be filed in Franklin County for those circumstances.
- Michael Plowman, 35, of Shippensburg, was charged July 23 with felony DUI and summary driving with a suspended license after an incident at about 8:30 p.m. July 9. Police said they were called for a reckless driver at the intersection of West Street and Cove Avenue and found Plowman unconscious in the driver's seat with his foot resting on the gas pedal with the emergency brake activated, causing the vehicle to smoke. Police attempted to wake him up with sternal rubs for five minutes before giving him naloxone and giving him to EMS for evaluation. After the evaluation and giving him a field sobriety test, police took Plowman into custody. Police later discovered he was driving under suspension for a previous DUI. Because this is his third DUI in less than 10 years, Plowman received the felony charge.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 9. Police said Ariella Callender, 21, of Hamilton, New Jersey, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu when she struck the back of tractor-trailer that had just moved into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Callender suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Carlisle. The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were not injured. Callender's vehicle was towed from the scene after sustaining disabling damage.
- Police said a Dickinson Township man was scammed into purchasing gift cards and providing the gift card information over the phone sometime between Aug. 5 and 9:58 a.m. Aug. 6. Police did not provide details about the scam.
- Two drivers were injured after a crash on I-81 north in Carlisle at 9:46 a.m. July 31, police reported Aug. 9. Police said Neil Weissman, 72, of Carlisle, was driving a 2008 Toyota Avalon on the I-81 entrance ramp from Allen Road when he struck the back of a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Stephanie Thomas, 57, of Carlisle, who had stopped while trying to enter the highway. Thomas was transported to UPMC Carlisle by Cumberland Goodwill EMS for injuries of unknown severity, while Weissman drove himself to UPMC Carlisle for suspected minor injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.