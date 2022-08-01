 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Aug. 1

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Charges of felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were bound to Cumberland County Court after a preliminary hearing July 28 involving Reed Milliken, 19, of Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania, police reported July 31. Milliken was charged in May in connection with an April incident in which he allegedly sold THC edibles to another Messiah University student. The girl who purchased the edibles pleaded guilty in April. Milliken will have a formal arraignment in October.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Ryan Mika, 29, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary criminal mischief and harassment after an incident on July 14 in the first block of Richmond Run in Upper Frankford Township, police reported July 29. Police said Mika, during an argument, damaged two cell phones belonging to a woman and threatened to kill her via text messages. He was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

