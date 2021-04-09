Sentinel police log for April 9

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Quincy Evans, 40, of Harrisburg was arrested April 7 and charged with possession of marijuana after an incident Sept. 11, 2020 in which police said Capital City Mall reported that a man in a gold Saturn Outlook in the food court parking lot appeared to be rolling a joint. Police found the vehicle as it left the parking lot, and said they could smell marijuana in the car. A bag of marijuana was found stuffed down his pants during a search.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- No one was injured in a crash at the intersection of West Simpson Street and West Main Street at 5:35 p.m. April 3. Police said Abdillahi Rayale, 30, of Mechanicsburg, had stopped for the traffic light at West Main Street as the light turned red. Larry Brookhart, 74, of Mechanicsburg, was driving behind him and did not stop in time, causing him to hit Rayale's car. Brookhart's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured in a crash at 2:34 p.m. April 8 at the intersection of Gettysburg Pike and Cumberland Parkway. Police said the two drivers were traveling in opposite directions and both thought they had the right of way when one of them attempted to turn left onto Cumberland Parkway and was hit by the other that had traveled straight through the intersection.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A semi-trailer was reported stolen from a yard in the 900 block of Centerville Road in Penn Township April 8. The semi-trailer was stolen sometime in August 2013.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Erica J. Harrington, 32, of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 12:12 p.m. April 6 on Route 581. Police said Harrington was a passenger in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Theran G. Conrad, 35, of Carlisle, who was going east near mile marker 1.8 in Hampden Township when he started to merge into the center lane, almost hitting another vehicle. He veered to the right and then back across traffic, hitting the concrete divider. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.