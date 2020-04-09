Sentinel police log for April 9

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Police warn residents that they and other surrounding departments have seen an increase in thefts from vehicles. So far, police have received theft reports from Summerdale, the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue and the 200 block of Brick Church Road. Police ask residents check their security cameras and keep their vehicles secured.

