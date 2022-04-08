Sentinel police log for April 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police responded to Centerville Road in West Pennsboro Township Wednesday evening for a report of criminal mischief that involved damage to an exterior window. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. and the victim is a 39-year-old Newville woman. The investigation remains ongoing.
- Police are investigating an reported assault on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township. The incident occurred at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday and the victim is a Fayetteville man, 49.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn