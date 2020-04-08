Sentinel police log for April 8

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police are warning residents about a Facebook scam in which a victim reported on April 7 that they were contacted via Facebook by a friend's account, which had been hacked. The message was in reference to the federal stimulus package and that in order to be verified for payment, the victim needed to contact an attorney. The resident called the number (218-203-1326) and talked to a man with a foreign accent who said the person will receive $3,000 if they purchased a $200 Amazon gift card. The resident realized it was a scam and did not make any purchases. Police are warning others of this scam, and state officials have said that residents should not verify information with unknown individuals for stimulus payments.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report of someone damaging a dug-out on Red Hill Road in Howe Township on March 11, police reported April 8. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
