Sentinel police log for April 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Jessie L. Denton, 24, of Altoona, was charged with felony identity theft and misdemeanor theft of services after police said she stayed the night at a local hotel without paying on Aug. 25. Police said when she was confronted by employees, she provided a fraudulent identification card and fled the scene. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was located on March 14 in Dauphin County. She remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jennifer Woods, 28, of Enola, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to the first block of Cassatt Street at 8:48 p.m. April 3 for a report of a woman sleeping in a vehicle. Police said Woods was known to be wanted by the Cumberland County Drug Task Force and was taken into custody. While in custody, she was found to have an empty wax baggie in her pants pocket and bra, as well as other drug paraphernalia in her bag. Bail was set at $900 unsecured.
- Justin Patrick Teahan, 29, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and two summary counts of harassment after a domestic incident at 8:51 p.m. March 31 in the first block of Fashion Circle. Police said Teahan was intoxicated and assaulted two people at the residence, and pushed one person onto a bed by the neck, which made it hard for the victim to breathe. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
