 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for April 7
0 comments

Sentinel police log for April 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • A motorcyclist was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Route 581 west in Hampden Township at 4:15 p.m. April 3. Police said Warren Cairo, 22, of Duncannon, was operating a 2011 Kawasaki Ninja in the left lane of Route 581 west when he struck the concrete barrier. He was eventually able to steer off the barrier but suffered significant injuries to his foot and leg. Police said Cairo drove himself to Patient First where he was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis elects first Black female mayor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News