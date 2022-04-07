Sentinel police log for April 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital for a minor injury after a two-vehicle crash at Cockleys Drive and Rolo Court at 9:58 a.m. april 3. Police said a vehicle was stopped, preparing to make a left turn when it was struck by a distracted driver behind it. Police did not identify the drivers, but noted the juvenile passenger was in the struck vehicle.
- Roge Lopez-Velasquez, 34, of Etters, was charged March 24 with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor DUI general impairment and DUI highest rate after a single-vehicle crash on March 10, police reported April 5. Police said Lopez-Velasquez was identified as the driver and was taken by ambulance from the crash. A firearm was seen in his vehicle, and he did not have a valid permit to carry a firearm. Blood tests verified that Lopez-Velasquez was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was arrested and released on $4,000 unsecured bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
People are also reading…
- Shawn Michael Poole, 20, of Hanover, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor fleeing police, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of display documents, as well as summary traffic offenses after police attempted to make a traffic stop at Poplar Church Road and Erford Road at 9:18 p.m. April 1. Police said the vehicle fled on Poplar Church Road toward Wormleysburg. Police were able to locate the vehicle, unoccupied in the 300 block of Poplar Church Road. Police conducted an investigation and arrested Poole a short time later. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $7,500 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Hershey Road in Southampton Township sometime before 8 a.m. April 1. The vehicle was later recovered in Frederick, Maryland.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a three-vehicle crash on Greenspring Road at Cemetery Road in North Newton Township at 9:17 a.m. April 1. Police said Lisa Clopper, 28, of Newville, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry west on Greenspring Road when she turned left onto Cemetery Road before proper clearance. She was struck by a 2012 Ford F350 that was traveling east on Greenspring Road, causing Clopper's vehicle to spin and strike a 2018 Ford F-150XLT that was stopped at a stop sign on Cemetery Road. Clopper was the only one who was injured, and the first two vehicles in the crash were towed from the scene.
- Two men from a white pick-up truck with a strip down the side deposited trash along the road in the area of Ritner Highway and Hilltop Lane in Penn Township at about 3:30 p.m. April 2. Police seek information.
- A farm vehicle parked in the 200 block of Stonehouse Road in Dickinson Township was damaged, likely by a BB gun, sometime between 7:15 p.m. April 4 and 6:30 a.m. April 5. Police said a glass door was damaged. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.