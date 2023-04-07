Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a residence along East Louther and North East streets as part of a drug investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Cumberland County Drug Task Force and Carlisle Police Department that led to the arrest of two people. Police said the warrant execution was completed safely with a "significant police presence" and no further information would be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- An Elliotsburg man was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. March 26 along Doubling Gap Road at its intersection with Mohawk Road in Lower Mifflin Township. Quinn Dum, 21, was driving north on the 400 block of Doubling Gap Road when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve and crossed into the southbound lane before striking a tree on the left side of the road. Police said Dum was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Friendship Hose Company #1. His vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by CDC Towing.
- Police are investigating the theft of power equipment tools from a tan building along Walnut Bottom Road in Penn Township around 10:30 a.m. April 1.
- Police are seek information about a street sign theft at the intersection of Quarry Hill Road at Kelly Road at 10:37 a.m. April 1 in Penn Township. Someone dislodged the post holding a stop sign and the Kelly Road street sign and stole the Kelly Road sign with a green background and white lettering, police said. The thief or thieves used a hand tool to remove the sign from the post and fled either on foot or by vehicle.
People are also reading…
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Dick's in the Capital City Mall on around 7:15 p.m. March 4. Police suspect the pictured woman worked with a second woman to conceal $2,613.91 worth of Nike merchandise in a baby stroller before leaving in a white Dodge Caravan.
- Willie Ashford, 39, of Isola, Mississippi, was charged with felony theft by deception and misdemeanor bad checks after incidents that took place in 2021 and 2022. Police received a report of a bad check case from Members 1st Federal Credit Union's fraud department on March 13, 2022. On Oct. 30, 2021, Ashford deposited a check for $2,400.78 into his account remotely. Between Oct. 30, 2021, and Nov. 4, 2021, police said the account saw multiple withdraws, purchases and fees that totaled $2,285.56, and on Nov. 4, 2021, Ashford's check was returned unpaid as "unable to locate account" and deemed counterfeit, police said. After being contacted, Ashford failed to make good on his account and he was arrested April 3. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
- Malinda White, 52, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft following an incident that took place Feb. 22. On March 10, police received a report from Weis Market's loss prevention associates of a nonactive retail theft. An investigation determined that a woman entered the store Feb. 22 and placed nearly $500 worth of items into a cart before exiting without paying. White was arrested April 3 and transported to Cumberland County Prison where she was unable to post the $2,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating the theft of a stop sign that was reported missing Tuesday from the intersection of South Apple Avenue and East Neff Avenue.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Elliot Kent, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following an incident about 12:05 p.m. Oct. 26. Police a vehicle was reported stolen from a local apartment complex and an investigation revealed that Kent had taken the vehicle. Police later found the vehicle unoccupied in Harrisburg and returned it to its owner. Kent was arrested Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.