Sentinel police log for April 6

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Multiple items were stolen from a cabin on Fort Robinson Road at McMillen Road in Northeast Madison Township sometime before 6:55 p.m. April 1. Police seek information.
  • Four people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Cowpens Road near Laurel Run Road in Toboyne Township at 8:55 p.m. April 3. Police said Glen Magee, 23, of Newville, was driving a 2005 Buick Terraza east on Cowpens Road when he failed to make a left curve in the road. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. Magee and his three teenage passengers were not wearing their seat belts. Magee suffered unknown injuries. The vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

